Born Colborne, Ontario, May 26, 1929. Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, January 17, 2020 in his 91st year. Al, beloved husband of Barbara Bond (d.2013) and late June Bidwell (d.2010). Loving and devoted father of Susan King (Rick, predeceased), John Russell (Joyce), Wendy Smith (Terry), and Traci Russell-Cioci. Cherished Grandfather of Russell, Wendy, Rachel, Rob, Jenny, Jane, Craig and great-grandfather of Coleton, Lexis, Julia, Emma, Ryden, Jesse, Ryan, Tristin, Roxana, Jack, Cullen, Jaxson, and Nathan. Predeceased by his brothers Harold and Bill. In keeping with Al's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com "RUSTYO" says goodbye to all of his family and friends Until we meet again...
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020
