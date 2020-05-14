Peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 80. Loving husband of Carol (nee Whitney) and proud father of Todd and Tania Riel-Smith (Dan). Grandfather of Justin (Elyse), Brittany, Ashley, Cameron, Andrew (Kassie), Danielle (Pete) and great-grandfather of eight. Brother to Jane Sullivan (Joe) and Susan Rashotte (Gary). Bert was a highly educated individual who received a Bachelor of Arts at Trent University in 1975 and a Master of Education at the University of Toronto in 1982. He enjoyed careers as a school principal, business owner and real estate sales. Bert was committed to lifelong learning, was an avid reader and he especially enjoyed watching the Toronto Blue Jays, Peterborough Pete's and PGA golf. A special thank you to George and Anne Scott for being there as amazing friends for life and staying connected with Bert right to the very end. Bert fought a long and courageous battle with heart disease and is finally at peace. The care and kindness he received while at PRHC during his final days was a blessing we will forever be grateful for. In keeping with Bert's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 14, 2020.