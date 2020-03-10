Home

Passed away peacefully at Riverview Manor, with his family by his side in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Mavis (nee Foye). Loving father of Derek Coulter and his wife Liezel Ann. Predeceased by his brothers Robert and William. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at the PETERBOROUGH FREE METHODIST CHURCH 450 Lansdowne Street East on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. Interment Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Alexander, donations to the Peterborough Free Methodist Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 10, 2020
