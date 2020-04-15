|
|
Peacefully at Fairhaven Home for Seniors on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 100. Beloved husband of Hazel Smith and the late Ruth Neilsen (1970). Dear father of Lorraine MacDonald (Mitchell), Ruth Doughty (Barry), Brian Harvey (Carol) and the late Wayne and Michael Harvey (Eileen). Loving grandfather of Nicholas Klinick, Michelle Fuller, Tracy Verge, Trina Seguin, Tim Doughty, Christian, Colin, and Caroline Harvey, Meagan Gourlay and Luke Harvey. Great-grandfather of Kurtis and Cayla Darling, Kiera, Thea, and Jayden Seguin, Kate-Lyn, Kayla, Taylor, Riley, Lucy, Lily, and Addison Doughty, Eloise and Oliver Harvey, and Rosalind Cowie, Alexis and Marceline Gourlay. Great-great-grandfather of Bennett, Wesley, Annabelle, Izobel, and Landon. Brother of Mary (Mame) Brady and the late Frank, Tom, Neil, and Duncan Harvey (Doreen), and Dorothy Northey. Son of the late Thomas Harvey and Mary McInnes. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Due to current distancing restrictions, Al Harvey will be interred at Highland Park Cemetery and a Public Celebration will be held at a later date at Northview Community Church. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020