Alfred Nicholas Lloyd DAWSON
It is with heavy heart that the family of Alf Dawson announce his passing on Saturday November 28th at Fairhaven. Born October 17, 1917 Alf was the baby in a family of five children all born on the farm in Bailieboro, Ontario. When Alf was five they moved to Peterborough. At times during the Great Depression, he and his mother were homeless. His sister Helen quit school to provide funds so Dad could attend and graduate from PCVS. Alf worked for the Peterborough Utilities his entire working career, retiring from the position of Superintendent of the Filtration Plant (it was during his time that the plant and the zoo separated). In 1941 the PUC granted him leave to pursue RCAF training in electronics and air borne detection equipment. Still considered top secret to this day, he graduated top in his class and was commissioned an officer (only four officers were commissioned out of a class of 150). During WWII he was posted in Scotland and Ireland as a radar officer in Coastal Command responsible for the safe passage (air protection) of many ships that carried troops to Europe. Returning to Canada post war with his wife Pat, Alf worked closely with other veterans establishing the presence of the Air Force Association and the training of Air Cadets in the Peterborough Area. In 1947 he was a trail blazer in finding refuge on the shores of Chandos Lake, where he built his cottage. At the age of 99 he would still pack up his car with food, drinking water and supplies, drive the 85 km to Chandos and spend his summers at the lake. His girls would visit but he, on his own, ruled the roost. An extremely independent man he found being in Fairhaven a challenge, breaking a hip at 101 he still lived another 18 months. His attitude of never giving up was remarkable. He leaves behind his loving daughters Patty (Calgary) and Shelly (Wolf, Daytona Beach Shores, FL), grandchildren Steven (Calgary) and Sam (St Louis, MO). He loved and was loved by nephews and their wonderful wives Gary (Diane), Doug (Wendy) & Reg & nieces Lynn and Carol. Pat, his English wartime bride of 56 years predeceased him in 2002. His family is extremely grateful for the care and compassion he received at Fairhaven, especially during these difficult times. A private Air Force service can be viewed through Livestream on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please join on the COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre website (www.comstockkaye.com) , scroll down to Alfred's service information and press the join Livestream button. A Celebration of Life will be held during the summer of 2021. Donations can be made to the Fairhaven Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 2, 2020
A lovely tribute to a remarkable, dignified man. It was so enjoyable to be at his 100th birthday party a few years back. I know his passing will leave a big hole in your hearts. My condolences to Shelly, Patty and families.
Thinking of you, Alice Higginson.
Alice Higginson
Friend
