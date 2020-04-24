Home

Alger Joseph "Pete" Bujold

Alger Joseph "Pete" Bujold Obituary
Bujold, Alger Joseph "Pete" - Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming long-term care home at the age of 92. Predeceased by his loving partner, Lorraine Erlindson (Dec. 2012). Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Virginie. Loving father of David Bujold (Lorrie Wilson) and the late Dennis Elder and Donald Bujold. Dear brother of Olivine, Celine Gaston, Rosaria, Jules, Marie, Paul, Bernard, their spouses and the late Noela, Edilbert and Liliane. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Pete will be lovingly remembered by his extended family, Len and Kate Guerin, Chris (Haeli), Tanya (Will), Adam (Heather), Kyle (Meagan), Matt (Amber) and their families. Pete was well known and loved by many working for the Toronto Maple Leaf Gardens and Peterborough Memorial Centre where he retired. We would like to send our heartfelt Thanks to all the wonderful caring staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming on Woodland Unit with Special Thanks to Tara, Bonnie and Nancy for all your aid and Special Care for Pete. In keeping with Pete's wishes there will be no visitation or service. A cremation and interment of cremated remains has taken place. "Friends are the family we choose for ourselves" Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME. 705-745-211.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 24, 2020
