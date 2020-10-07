1/1
Alice Faye (Talbot) HALL
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Faye, peacefully at Guelph General Hospital ICU of heart failure on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in her 85th year. Born March 9, 1936 in Asphodel Twp. near the end of the great depression she witnessed many changes and struggled along with her sisters and brother as the world struggled through the economic chaos and the ensuing world war. She recounted memories of ration coupons and helping her late mother on their small farm along with the rest of the family doing chores and helping provide for the family. During this time she learned the value of hard work and this continued throughout her life. Always reluctant to ask for help, Faye spent her early years working with her mother at St. Joseph's Hospital, continuing for a short period at Westclox's before settling at General Electric where she made many friends and was active within the social club. Predeceased by her devoted husband Elwood (1976) for 18 years. He worked many years at GE as a skilled machinist/tool & die maker, later finishing his B.A. and teaching certificate to teach in Sarnia at St. Clair Secondary School. Following Elwood back and forth to Sarnia with work Faye made many friends in Sarnia and the surrounding area. Also fondly remembered by many families in the Paddy Lake area of Sudbury where Elwood and Faye made many friends while tending to their cottage. Faye is survived by her dear sister Lorna (Ralph Hannon), her son and wife Scott Hall and Becky Randall and her two grandchildren Olivia Faye and Brianne Jeanne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Cherrie (Joe Teatro); brother Donald Talbot and her mother and father, Mable (née Post) and Edmund Talbot of Westwood, Ontario. The family also wishes to thank everyone at GGH, from the Emergency Department staff, to the screeners at the front door, and particularly to the wonderful nurses, interns, doctors and others who helped make her brief stay special are an incredible team of gentle, thoughtful and compassionate medical staff. Friends and relatives are invited to a graveside service at Rosemount Memorial Gardens on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. To protect the public during the COVID-19 Pandemic, all attendees are required to wear a face mask or cloth facial cover and social distancing is required. To reserve your attendance please contact the funeral home at (705) 745-4683 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Units contact log. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 7, 2020.
