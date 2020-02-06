Home

Peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming in her 97th year. Cherished wife of the late Peter Suurd. Loving mother of Marguerite (John), Jacquie (Arend), George, the late Raymond (Pat), Mark (Jeannette) and Albert (Arlene). Proud grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Alice was greatly loved and will be missed by all her friends and family. A visitation will be held at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road South, Peterborough on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11-12 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 12 Noon in the chapel with a reception to follow. Interment will be at Rosemount Cemetery. A special thanks goes out to all the staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming for all their care and support throughout her many years there. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 6, 2020
