While surrounded by her loving family, Jane passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on March 6, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late John Tozer. Loving and devoted mother of David (Julie), Deborah, Peter, Jennifer Judge, Dan (Pam) and the late Paul. Proud grandmother of Matthew and Kyle Tozer, Joshua and Michael Garbutt, Sarah and Andrew Judge and the late Kevin Tozer. Adoring great grandmother of Fynn, Olivia, Fletcher and Rose. Cherished sister of Donna and the late Beth and Pat. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents James Taylor and Mary Ritchie. Jane will be missed by her family and friends and her love will continue to be felt by us all. Jane was a gentle spirit, could fix almost anything - a true MacGyver, and had a great sense of humour even during her final hours on this earth. But above all else she loved her family. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne's Parish, 859 Barnardo Avenue, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by the committal at Highland Park Cemetery and a time of fellowship in the St. Anne's Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Jane, donations to the Alzheimer's Society, Canadian Liver Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Donations and expressions of condolence may be made through www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 9, 2020