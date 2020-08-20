1/
Allan Andrew
Passed away peacefully at Warkworth Place Long Term Care Facility on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Allan, beloved brother of Robert (Lori), Brian (Jacquie), and Craig (Sandy). Loved by his nieces and nephews, Kirk (Cara), Chelsey (Kyle), Kiersten, Lauren (Brad), Sydney (Nick) and MacKenzie. Great-Uncle to Korban. Predeceased by his parents, Helen Florence (Miller) (2015) and Wallace Bruce (1995) and by his nephew David Kyle (2007). The family would like to thank Warkworth Place for the exceptional care they gave Allan during his stay over the past few years. He was well cared for and they provided a warm and friendly home for him for which we are truly thankful. A private family graveside service will be held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Allan, donations may be made to Warkworth Place.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
