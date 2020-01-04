Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Boyd

Add a Memory
Allan Boyd Obituary
Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Sunday December 29, 2019. Allan was born in Scotland in 1937 and moved to Canada in 1966. Loving husband of the late Morag (d. 2016). Missed by his children John (Mary-Lou) of Lakefield, Jean Petherick (the late Bob) of Lakefield, Allan (Lindsay) of England and Morag Fiume (Leo) of Pefferlaw. Dear grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Survived by his brother George of England. Predeceased by brothers John and Willy. A private funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Cremation. Memorial donations may be made to the P.R.H.C. Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -