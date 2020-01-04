|
Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Sunday December 29, 2019. Allan was born in Scotland in 1937 and moved to Canada in 1966. Loving husband of the late Morag (d. 2016). Missed by his children John (Mary-Lou) of Lakefield, Jean Petherick (the late Bob) of Lakefield, Allan (Lindsay) of England and Morag Fiume (Leo) of Pefferlaw. Dear grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Survived by his brother George of England. Predeceased by brothers John and Willy. A private funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Cremation. Memorial donations may be made to the P.R.H.C. Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.