Joan passed away on September 30, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital after experiencing a fall at the retirement home where she was living. Born in Norwood, Ontario in November 1928, the younger of two children of Gordon McConnell and Alice Hazel Calder. In April 1954, Joan married William Beverley Fife of Kenora, Ontario. Predeceased by her mother (1960), her father (1970), her brother, Alvin (1989), and her husband Bill (2003). Survived by her five children: David (Ruth Ann), Susan (Gary), Harold (Martha), Janet and Richard (Diana). Joan is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: David (Alexa) and son Cole and daughter Elise, Scott (Leanna) and son Cohen and daughter Lennon, and Kristin (Mackenzie); Megan and Hilary; Gillian (Paul) and Graeme (Hanna); and Matthew and Jennifer. Following high school, Joan went to normal school in Peterborough to become a teacher. She began teaching near Omemee, then moved to St. Thomas and Tweed before accepting a position in Kenora in 1952 to teach kindergarten. Joan retired from teaching in 1955 when her first child was born. Thereafter, Joan devoted herself to raising a family. However, in the 1980s, she resumed paid employment by working with her husband at Fife Hardware Ltd. Joan continued working part-time until the business was sold in 2003. As a former teacher, Joan was always interested in how her children and grandchildren were doing in school. She was known to use flash cards and number drills to improve her children's math skills and to check over quizzes given in school and marked by a classmate. If she found errors in the marking, Joan did not hesitate to bring the situation to the attention of the classroom teacher. Joan also loved to travel. Beginning in the 1970s, she and Bill travelled to Hawaii, Vancouver or Victoria in February for many years. Joan also travelled with her children to Scotland, Ireland, and England and still later enjoyed many cruises with her children and grandchildren to the Caribbean, Alaska, the Mediterranean and the U.K. In June 2011, Joan moved to Oakville to be closer to her youngest grandchildren. At Joan's request and in accordance with the wishes of the family, there will be no service - only immediate cremation. Interment will follow at a later date. Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, Oakville has been entrusted with the arrangements.



