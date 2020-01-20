Home

Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
(649 Romaine Street
Peterborough, ON
Amy Claire RICHARDSON

Passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the age of 34. Amy was the loving mother of her son Cameron. Dear sister of Wendy (John) Dixon. Cherished daughter of Gina and Leslie Richardson. She will be dearly missed by many friends and other family members. Amy was a friendly girl and a wonderful friend. Her friends meant the world to her. She was a graduate of Adam Scott CVI where she devoted her time to raise money for charity. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Seventh-Day Adventist Church (649 Romaine Street, Peterborough). Donations in memory of Amy may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario through the funeral home or online. Condolences may be made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 20, 2020
