Amy Hynes LYNCH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
56, of Peterborough and Columbus, Ohio, passed on 5/7/20 due to complications from health issues. Amy was a graduate of Trent University and enjoyed careers in real estate and in the hotel industry. She is survived by her husband, Frederick Lynch of Hastings, Ontario and Columbus, Ohio, her children Daniel and Jessica Lynch, her parents Murray and Marlene Hynes of Peterborough, and her siblings Daniel and Jennifer Hynes. A private ceremony and cremation will take place in Columbus, Ohio followed by a celebration of life in Peterborough on a date yet to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lauren BELL
May 12, 2020
Always a happy, genuine and caring person to be around. My heart felt sympathy to her family. Amy will keep them smiling in heaven.
Dan Busillo
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved