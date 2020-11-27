1/1
Amy Margaret STRICKLAND
April 13, 1931 - November 7, 2020 Margie died peacefully in Toronto on the 7th of November 2020. Margie grew up in Peterborough and at Chemong Lake. Margie was the last of five daughters of the late James Fordyce Strickland K.C. and Amy Agnes Hill of Peterborough. Predeceased by her beloved son Michael Jonathan Gee and her sisters and brothers-in-law; twin sister Judith Malcolm (Donald), Jane Cole (John) Agnes Upper (Bruce), Mary Rogers (David); her nephew John Cole, her cousins William Fortye, Beverly Fortye Armstrong, Jean Fleming (Sandy). Survived by her beloved son Anthony (Tony) Strickland Gee (Lisa) and numerous other family members. Margie's family and friends gave her great pleasure. Gardening and skiing at Devil's Glen and Osler Bluff kept her fit and ready for lunch. Margie left instructions for there to be a party in her honour. We will do our utmost to ensure it is the best possible party. The date of which will be informally announced when we have a venue and COVID clearance.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 27, 2020.
