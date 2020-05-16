Natalie Shewen (nee Kolendreski), born in Renaud, Saskatchewan and formerly of Peterborough and Lakefield, Ontario, passed away peacefully at her home in Guelph on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 95. Daughter of the late Wasyl Kolendreski and Doris Barabash. Beloved wife for sixty years of the late Claude Shewen (2008). Beloved mother of Edward Shewen, Carolyn Shewen Kuz (Tom Bernier), Stephen Shewen (Mariamalia Moncaleano), and Philip Shewen. Proud grandmother of Spencer Shewen (Cecelia Cheng), Katrina Shewen, Melanie Kuz (Derek Byrne), Madeline Kuz (Shane Carl), Michelle Kuz (Bryan Grier), Emily Shewen, Jesse Doberstein and Dylan Doberstein & great-grandchildren Zoe Goetz, Avery Goetz, Emmett Grier and Rowen Grier. Survived by her brother-in-law Ronald Shewen. Predeceased by her infant son David Shewen, great-grandson, Xavier Wallace, and her siblings, Leah Alexander (nee Kolendreski), Mary Hnatuik (nee Kolendreski), Michael Collins (nee Kolendreski), and Dmytro Kolendreski. Also, fondly remembered by former daughter-in-laws, Patricia Shewen and Darlene Irving Shewen. Greatly missed by her niece, Adele Labach, and especially her sister-in-law Margaret Collins with whom she shared a close bond. Our mother was a long-time member of St. George's Anglican Church, an avid seamstress, baker and a passionate gardener. Family was very important to her and nothing brought her greater joy than a family get together and celebration. Our special thank you to the many health care personnel and neighbours that supported her desire to remain living in her home. The immediate funeral service is private. Interment Little Lake Cemetery, Peterborough. A celebration of Natalie's life will be held at a later date once pandemic restrictions are lifted. If desired, Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 16, 2020.