Andrea Moodie


1964 - 10
Andrea Moodie Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Andrea Moodie's death on April 2, 2020, at 3:30pm, in Hospice Peterborough. Her resilience in the face of neuroendocrine cancer was not missed by anyone. Her indomitable spirit remained with her, keeping her articulate and engaged throughout her 5 weeks at Hospice. Andrea is survived by her partner, Philip Ashdown (daughters Zoë and Antonia); parents Ann and Jim Moodie; siblings Jim of Sudbury and Sue of Whitehorse, Yukon. Andrea will be missed by her numerous aunts, uncles and cousins with whom she maintained vital relationships throughout her lifetime. Andrea will long be remembered by her many friends and colleagues of Toronto and beyond for their enriched relationships and depth of connection. We are deeply indebted to the kind nurses, doctors, volunteers and staff of Hospice Peterborough who provided excellent compassionate care for Andrea during her last 5 weeks of life. Donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated in recognition of their supportive work. https://www.hospicepeterborough.org/
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020
