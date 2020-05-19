Andrew David MacDonald
1950-11-21 - 2020-05-09
Suddenly, on Saturday May 9th, 2020, David MacDonald passed away. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou Hart Rutherford. Loving Stepfather to Ryan (Christine) Rutherford, and Sarah (Derrick) Shanahan. Proud Grandpa to Madeline and Nolan. Son of the late Gordon and Isla of Port Dover, Ontario. Brother to Brent "Mick", Lorie (late Pete) and Denys (Maureen). David will also be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, and friends. David retired from the Ministry of Natural Resources in 2016 after a 35-year career. David was also an active Board Member for the Brain Injury Association Peterborough Region, and fulfilled a love of travel since retiring. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. In David's memory, donations to any of the following charities would be appreciated by the family; Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society, Brain Injury Association Peterborough Region, or Diabetes Canada. Condolences can be made at https://www.brettfuneralchapels.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 19, 2020.
