Passed away peacefully with dignity at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Lina Peron. Loving father of John (Gianni), Anna DeMarchi (Geoffrey Miller) and infant son Gianni predeceased. Dear grandfather of two, Adrian and Stefan. Dear brother of Imelda of Italy; Alessandro, Maria, Luigi, Guirina, Amelia, Ida, Ettore, Agnes, Amabile and Cesio, all predeceased. Dear brother in law of the late Bruno and Gabriella DeMarchi. Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 6-8 p.m. Monday (Parish Prayers 5:45 p.m. Monday). Funeral Mass at ST. ANNE'S CHURCH on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. In memory of Angelo, donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation Geriatric Unit (G.A.B.U.), would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 24, 2020