Anita M. Chapitis passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Anita was a gentle, positive, and caring woman. She loved to sit by the lake at the cottage, watching and listening to the loons. Above all, she loved her family. She was born in Coaticook, Quebec to Arthur and Irene Trihey. Predeceased by her husband Det. Sgt. Lorne Chapitis (d. Dec. 11, 1968) and her brother Claude Trihey. Beloved mother to Dianne, Nancy, and Michael. Cherished sister to Pauline Vorvis and Lucille Fournier, and sister-in-law to Mary Therese Wolf. Cremation has taken place, and there will not be a service at this time. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Wellington and the Guelph Lake Commons for all their loving care while Anita resided there. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. All we have done on earth has left its trace, And all we say sounds on for spirit ears. Let sound the music of thy faithful heart. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 27, 2020.