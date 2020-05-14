HENDERSON, Ann Eleanor Henderson, Woodstock, N.B. Age 83. It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our Aunt Ann Eleanor Henderson on May 7, 2020. She was born in Peterborough, Ontario, the daughter of the late Edward and Grace (Ingram) Henderson. She was a graduate of Toronto's Sick Kids Hospital's School of Nursing. She furthered her studies in Public Health at McGill University. She enjoyed a successful career with the VON and served as Director for the province of New Brunswick until her retirement. She was a very generous person not only to her family but also supported many charities throughout her lifetime. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Edward and William, her nephew Michael. She is survived by nieces Madonna (Bruce) Nevitt of Ottawa, Ontario, Monique Comeau, nephew Shaun Henderson (Debbie) and sister-in-law Shirley Henderson of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews Erin, Ryan, Teddy, Daniel, Patrick and Brooke. She is also survived by Eric, son of her dear friend the late Christine Davies (and his children Erin and Ben). Cremation has taken place under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home. Donations in her memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada - New Brunswick. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent online to www.carletonfuneralhome.ca "Serving All Faiths & within the Means of All"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 14, 2020.