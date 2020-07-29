1/1
Ann Sheila Power
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Peterborough Regional Health Centre on July 27, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones after a short but complex illness. Pat and Ann met in Montreal where they were active members of the Irish Community, and in particular The Gaelic Athletic Association for many years. They moved to Peterborough and she was a charter member of the Peterborough Canadian Irish Club. She organized three trips to Grosse Isle to help the local Irish to reconnect with their heritage and Ann was more Irish then the Irish themselves. Loving wife and best friend to Pat and beloved mother of Sheila (George O'Brien), John (Laurie) predeceased by eldest daughter Brenda. Fondly remembered by son-in-law Dennis Zinger. Cherished Nanny of Caitlin (Steve Sweeting), Sean Leahy (Jenn), Kari Sheehan, Jordan O'Brien (Kristen), Wesley O'Brien(Jackie), Ryan Leahy, Christopher Power and Justin Power. Loving Great Nanny to eight great grandchildren and step grandmother to Amy (Charlie Stephens), Lisa (Mitch Armstrong), Deanna (Jon Cregg), Eric (Julia Zinger), and six step great grandchildren. Predeceased by sibling Edwin (Zilpha) and Kathleen (Jerry Fisher). A private family mass will be held. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations to Hospice Peterborough would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved