At Peterborough Regional Health Centre on July 27, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones after a short but complex illness. Pat and Ann met in Montreal where they were active members of the Irish Community, and in particular The Gaelic Athletic Association for many years. They moved to Peterborough and she was a charter member of the Peterborough Canadian Irish Club. She organized three trips to Grosse Isle to help the local Irish to reconnect with their heritage and Ann was more Irish then the Irish themselves. Loving wife and best friend to Pat and beloved mother of Sheila (George O'Brien), John (Laurie) predeceased by eldest daughter Brenda. Fondly remembered by son-in-law Dennis Zinger. Cherished Nanny of Caitlin (Steve Sweeting), Sean Leahy (Jenn), Kari Sheehan, Jordan O'Brien (Kristen), Wesley O'Brien(Jackie), Ryan Leahy, Christopher Power and Justin Power. Loving Great Nanny to eight great grandchildren and step grandmother to Amy (Charlie Stephens), Lisa (Mitch Armstrong), Deanna (Jon Cregg), Eric (Julia Zinger), and six step great grandchildren. Predeceased by sibling Edwin (Zilpha) and Kathleen (Jerry Fisher). A private family mass will be held. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations to Hospice Peterborough would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca