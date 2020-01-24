Home

BEDDING, Anna Marie (Nan) Passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Home, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Edward Robert (Ed) Bedding d. February 14, 2002. Loving mother of Carol and William Truscott of Ashton and Maureen and Robert Archambault of Ottawa. Dear grandmother of Crystal (Tom) and Julie (Scott), Adam, Amy, Jessica (Chris) and Melanie. Dear great grandmother of Owen, Tyler, Kennedy and Cassidy. Dear sister of Joan Caravaggie of Peterborough. Predeceased by her parents William Scollard and Catherine Harrington, sisters Eleanor Ayotte, Mary Denault, Bernadine Thomas and Agnes McGillen, and brothers Paul, Claire, James, Bill and Gordon Scollard. Visitation at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 (Parish Prayers 4 p.m. Sunday) Funeral Mass at IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Accessibility Fund at Immaculate Conception Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 24, 2020
