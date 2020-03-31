|
|
SKORSKI, Anna (Janzen) Peacefully overlooking the lake on March 27, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late Andy (Oct 30/17). Daughter of the late Alice and Martin Janzen and daughter in law of the late Maria and Wladyslaw Skorski. Dear sister in law of Anna and Doug McCalla (Guelph). Much loved friend of Simone Northey, Cathy Reid and their families. Anna is a retired R.N. Graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing 1962. She was passionate about O.R. nursing and influenced many to follow that career path. During her career she volunteered for nursing organizations including being past president of the local chapter of R.N.A.O. and past president of Operating Room Nurses of Greater Toronto. In retirement she had various volunteer interests including Past-president of St. Joseph's Care Foundation, a vice-chair of Festival of Trees, secretary of Bridgenorth Beautification Committee and 20 years at the Bridgenorth Library. At Anna's request, cremation has taken place and all arrangements are private. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 31, 2020