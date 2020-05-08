Anne Houck
It is with deep sadness that Anne's family announces her peaceful passing at her residence on May 6th, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Earle Butson Houck (2009). Cherished mother of Kimberley Anne Houck, daughter of the late Harvey Joseph Pinkerton and Frances Gertrude Hall. Dear sister of Harvey David Pinkerton and the late Helen Doris Johnson. Anne will also be remembered by her nieces, nephew, extended family and friends. A private service was held with interment at Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Anne, donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, The Canadian Cancer Society, Parkinson Canada or the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 8, 2020.
