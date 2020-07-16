1/1
Anne Isabelle HENDERSON
Born May 1, 1943 in Sudbury, Ontario, Anne passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday July 10, 2020, at the age of 77. Anne was the beloved wife of Robert Henderson for 53 years and a true source of strength and love for daughters Karen Connery (Gord) of Newmarket and Krista Dotsey of Lakefield. She will be much missed by grandchildren Kane Henderson and Grace Connery whom she loved most dearly. Missed by her brothers Roger O'Malley (Donna) of Sudbury, Stephen O'Malley (Anne) of Winnipeg and sister Catherine Gardner (Bill) of Sudbury. Also survived by sisters-in-law Dianne and Colleen O'Malley and brothers-in-law Rick Gardner and Jim Henderson (Darlene). Predeceased by her parents George and Amanda and siblings Mary Walker, Judy Gardner, Patrick, William, John and Gerard O'Malley. In accordance with Anne's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Lakefield at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Community Care Lakefield and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
