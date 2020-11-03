Passed away peacefully at Springdale Country Manor, Peterborough on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 85. Annette is reunited with her late husband, Jerry Deyell (2003). Loving Mother of John (Marlene), Don (Judy), and the late Jo-Anne. Cherished Grandma of Richard, Phil (Alisha), Roger, Adrian (Miranda), Doug (Veronica), Jamie, Kathy (Mark), and Sarah (Eddie). Proud Great Grandma of 18 great grandchildren. Annette will be forever missed and remembered by her extended family and friends. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Springdale Country Manor for all their care and compassion during her two and a half year stay with them. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, Ontario. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Personal face coverings are required. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM. You are invited to watch the funeral service by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Lakefield. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 402 or a charity most meaningful to the donor. Condolences may be shared and donations made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.652.3355.