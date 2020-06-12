Remembering the most wonderful mother and mother in-law sadly will be missed. Annie Pettiti passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in a courageous battle of cancer in hospital at age 79 in Hyres, France. She was mother to Valerie Resar and mother-in-law to Doug Resar and also she leaves behind her sister Maryse Pinto. With deep sorrow and sadness she will be missed from the family in Peterborough and France. Visitation was on June 3rd and 4th at centre funeraire toulonnais and June 5, 2020 church service 11:30 a.m. at La paroisse de La Nativite in Le Garde France followed by crematorium de La seyne sur mer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store