Archie DAVIDSON

Peacefully on June 9, 2020 at Pleasant Meadow Manor with his family by his side at the age of 88. Loving husband of Barbara for 62 years. Dear father of Mark (Lisa), Valerie (Dave), Stephanie (Cameron) and Paul (Wendy). Cherished grandpa of Kalen, Alice, Emma, Ink, Charlie, Sarah, Alex, Steffen, Max, Tyler and great grandpa of Iris and Cecelia. Beloved brother of Phyllis McLeod. Pre deceased by sisters Madeleine Kempt and Eileen Abrams. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Archie's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 12, 2020.