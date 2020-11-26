Passed away suddenly at PRHC on November 18, 2020 in his 92nd year, with his daughter Cheryl by his side. Husband of Elizabeth Wall (deceased June 14, 2020). Loving father of Wayne, Bonnie, Danny (Janet) and Jim Wall, Cheryl (Don) Finnegan, Steve (Judy) Locke, Perry (Kim) Wall. Brother to Ivan Wall, Verne Wall, Sisters Beaulah Found (deceased 2019), Melva Post, Edna Covert, Yvonne Olver. Grandfather to 17 and great grandfather to many. Archie had a varied and interesting work history with OMC, Dealer Principal for Volvo and Renault Dealership Rev Motors, Real Estate, Car Sales and headed up many projects for GE. He worked well into his 80's with Kitchen Magic and Mason Homes. He had a great talent as a side drummer in GE pipe band and a local band. He also loved playing his harmonica. When he wasn't working he liked to golf and fish and take on home renovation projects. He was born during the Great Depression, was a young boy during World War II. He was an eldest son, an older Brother, a Dad, a Grandpa and Great Grandpa and will be greatly missed, but always remembered. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, there will not be a visitation. A Celebration of a Life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be made online through the funeral home. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
