It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Arlene Marian (nee Cranley) Innes at PRHC. Peacefully on Wednesday January 8, 2020 in her 66th year with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife and best friend of David for over 46 years. Cherished mom of Melissa and Tracey. Beloved sister of Betty Laton, Jim Cranley (Lillian) and Frank (Diana). She will be sadly missed by her mother in-law Marcella Innes, brothers and sisters in-law Gail Stewart (Ross), Jack Innes (Sandra), Nancy Johnston and Paul Innes (Vonneta). She was predeceased by her parents John and Genevieve Cranley, brother in-law Ken Laton, Bob Innes and his wife Joan. She will be remembered by several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Arlene's life will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home on January 18, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. If desired, donations to the Peterborough Humane Society or a would be appreciated by the family. Condolences to the family and directions to the service at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca or by calling 705-740-0444. Many thanks to the nurses and doctors of the ER, ICU at PRHC as well as the Peterborough EMS for their care and kindness during this difficult time.