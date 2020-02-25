|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's at Fleming. He will be missed by his wife of almost 68 years Elaine Myrtle (Barry). Arnold resided in Douro Township for over 65 years, where he owned Sage Concrete. He was also the chief of the Douro Volunteer Fire Department of which he belonged for over 40 years. Arnold is survived by his children, Wendelyn (Paul) Crouter, Barry (Sandra Hopper), Darryl (Lori Maddock), and Cynthia (Mike) Simmonds. Grandchildren, Dennis (Kelly White, Brady, Jenna), Jennifer (Will Williamson), Kennedy, Jesse (Skylar Weston, Theodore), Barry Abraham (Michelle Veiera, Kaitlin, Paige, Blake), Robbie Abraham (Nicole, David, Charlie), Derek (Jill Brown, Blair, Braelyn, Burke), and Danielle (Joe Elliot). Visitation will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. Interment at Lakefield Cemetery to follow. Reception will be held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer Society. Friends may send condolences or make a donation by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. Thank you to the great staff and management of St. Joseph's at Fleming who took such special care in making the last days so comfortable for dad and memorable for his family. We would also like to thank the members of the GABU at PRHC for being so helpful and kind. Dad, you will be remembered and loved as long as we live.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 25, 2020