The Barker family would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who was there for us during our sudden and devastating loss of our beloved Art. Many thanks to all for: the food you sent...the flowers we received...the beautiful cards with such comforting words... the many phone calls with your memories of Art... the numerous donations to the Cancer Society... the Lakefield Food Bank ... and the candles lit in his memory. Thanks also to Hendren Funeral Home for guiding us through this difficult time. We cannot express how much this has meant to us all. We all miss his presence so much and are comforted in knowing how much he meant to so many others as well. Hopefully, in the coming months, we will all be able to get together to celebrate his life. Barb, Randy, Wendy, Angela, Shane and families

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 30, 2020.
