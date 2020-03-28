|
Passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Princess Gardens Retirement Residence, Peterborough, in his 91st year. Dear brother of Madeline Kraus. Beloved uncle of Lori (Randy) Moloney, Adele (Dave) Pearson, Maureen (Mike) O'Brien, Roger (Deb), Jeff (Peggy), Cindy (Jerry) Mancebo, David (Sandy) Kraus, Jennifer (Chase) Kraus, Rob King, Rod King and Randy (Wendy) King. Uncle Art will be sadly missed by 14 great-nieces and nephews, also by three great-great-nephews and a great-great-niece. Predeceased by his parents Stuart and Phyllis, sister Marigold King and brother Philip (Shirley) Elmhirst. Uncle Art was a 30 year dedicated employee of Bell Canada. His many interests included golfing, hunting, woodworking, gardening and spending time at the cottage with family, friends and nature. He was a skilled craftsman who took great pride in his work. Thank you to Dr. Zaniewski, Dionne and all of the staff at Princess Gardens for their exceptional and compassionate care for Uncle Art. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made by donation to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 28, 2020