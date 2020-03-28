Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Elmhirst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Uncle Art" Elmhirst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur "Uncle Art" Elmhirst Obituary
Passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Princess Gardens Retirement Residence, Peterborough, in his 91st year. Dear brother of Madeline Kraus. Beloved uncle of Lori (Randy) Moloney, Adele (Dave) Pearson, Maureen (Mike) O'Brien, Roger (Deb), Jeff (Peggy), Cindy (Jerry) Mancebo, David (Sandy) Kraus, Jennifer (Chase) Kraus, Rob King, Rod King and Randy (Wendy) King. Uncle Art will be sadly missed by 14 great-nieces and nephews, also by three great-great-nephews and a great-great-niece. Predeceased by his parents Stuart and Phyllis, sister Marigold King and brother Philip (Shirley) Elmhirst. Uncle Art was a 30 year dedicated employee of Bell Canada. His many interests included golfing, hunting, woodworking, gardening and spending time at the cottage with family, friends and nature. He was a skilled craftsman who took great pride in his work. Thank you to Dr. Zaniewski, Dionne and all of the staff at Princess Gardens for their exceptional and compassionate care for Uncle Art. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made by donation to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -