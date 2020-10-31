1/
Arthur Raymond "Ray" DUPUIS
Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Lakefield on Sunday October 11, 2020. Ray Dupuis of Peterborough in his 75th year. He is loved and missed by his children Angela Dupuis of Peterborough and Geoffrey Dupuis (Jennifer) of Beeton. Dear grandpa of James, Julia, Isaac, Issac and Declan. Remembered by many family and friends in the community. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association as expression of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
