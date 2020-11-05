Arthur Steven Bendall; cool Dad, motorcycle enthusiast, joker, lover of plaid, hunter, and all-around nice guy, died on Monday, October 26th, 2020. Art will be remembered as a man of the people who dabbled in everything from scuba diving to taekwondo. Many will miss his signature laugh, easy conversation, and homemade pancakes. He was an amazing father who left his sons with not only the 'Bendall ears' and ability to be heard in a crowd, but also with his sense of humour, open-hearted kindness, and appreciation of a good bargain. When Art went to that raisin pie in the sky, he left behind sons Joseph (Jess) and Jacob, his five brothers and their wives, Bill (Karen), Ray (Marie), Bob (Kathy), Charlie (Karen), Rodger (Tammy), his sister Kathy, many amazing nieces and nephews, innumerable friends, and his not-yet-born first grandchild. Art is joining his beloved parents, Bill and Doris, older brother Fred, nephew Paul, and of course, his favourite dog, Babe. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Art's life in their own little way; raising a glass of Bud Light would be quite appropriate. Should you wish, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Art's name. Although we know a ceremony for Art could have easily filled the Memorial Centre, in light of current restrictions, we are opting for a small family affair.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store