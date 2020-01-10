|
Died peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Hastings Manor in his 102nd year. Born in Hatley, QC. Son of the late Rev. Arthur and Myrtie Shorten. His wife and co-worker in ministry for 55 years, the late Marion (Daniels). Loving father to Mary Ruth Begbie (late Rev. Michael) and Carolyn Globe (Ron). Ever remembered by his grandchildren Amanda Murugan (Gavin), Sarah Gillespie (Brian), Warren Lough. Thomas Lough (Elizabeth Burt) and his great-grandchildren Madison, Audrey, Luke and Adeline. Predeceased by siblings Evelyn Day, Jean Hamilton and Rev. Robert Shorten. Lloyd's mission in life was as a minister of his beloved United Church. He served congregations in Wolfe Island, Foxboro, St. James Peterborough, Southminister Ottawa, Runnymede Toronto, College Hill, Bridge Street and Eastminster of Belleville. His life of service touched the lives of many people. He took leadership roles in Christian Education as National Youth Secretary, Chairman of Peterborough, Ottawa, Toronto West and Belleville Presbyteries, and as President of Toronto Conference. Arrangements entrusted to the Burke Funeral Home (613-968-6968), 150 Church St. Belleville. A Celebration of Life will be held at Eastminster United Church on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation starting from 12:30 noon until service time. In lieu of flowers donations to Eastminster United Church or would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.burkefuneral.ca