Peacefully at Extendicare Peterborough. Terry has had a very long journey over the past two and half years struggling with the effects of a stroke but through it all he remained positive and determined! Terry spent close two years at PRHC before being moved to Extendicare Peterborough where he and his wife Mary resided for the past six months. Terry was a life long resident of Peterborough beginning work at his family owned business, Hill Wholesalers on Charlotte street. Terry would share stories with his family of his experiences, often referring to how he had to carry 100 lbs bags of sugar over his shoulder. Terry's "gift of the gab" led him to a successful 55 year career in real estate with Bowes & Cocks and concluded at Remax Eastern. Over his career he sold many resorts, vacation properties and homes in and around the Peterborough area in which Terry received many awards of achievement. In his younger years Terry would often be found water skiing on the local lakes as well as performing at the CNE water ski shows. In the winter months Terry was an avid downhill skier, weekends were spent at the chalet in Bethany as well as enjoying many ski holidays with friends and family until the age of 83. His greatest joy was teaching his children and then his grandchildren to ski. Terry loved to have a good time and this included his passion for music and twinkling the ivories on his baby grand piano. As a family, we shared so many great memories. He took great pride in his home in the Homewood and Walton St. neighbourhood and was often seen working on his manicured lawn. Beloved husband of 60 years to Mary (nee Roberts). Father of Wendy Hill and her husband Jim Coyle, Chris Hill and his wife Sue Hill. Terry leaves behind his two grandsons who he loved dearly Matthew Hill (Stacy Bennett) and Connor Hill (Emma-Lee Harrison). The family would like to express our gratitude to a very special person... Dan Spink... Dan spent special time with Terry and brightened his days... they could often be found playing the piano at the chapel at PRHC, going for strolls or just spending quality time together. Dan you made a difference in Terry's daily life .... thank you from the bottom of our hearts! We also want to thank Northminister Church for their support and visits as well as the staff and Dr. Don Spink at Extendicare Peterborough for your care and support through our journey. Friends will be received at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a service at 12:15 p.m., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020