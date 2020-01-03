|
|
Passed away peacefully, after a short but fierce battle with cancer, on December 31, 2019 at the Peterborough Hospice, with his wife and daughter by his side. Art was the beloved husband of Margaret Hambly (nee Neal) for 50 loving years, dear brother of Wilfred Hambly (late Jillian) and brother-in-law of Jean (late Kenneth Neal), the loving father of Rhonda (Matthew Shannon) and proud grandfather of Grady and Rylan. He will be sadly missed by his niece Kelly Neri and nephews Brent Neal, Stephen Hambly and Leslie Hambly and their families. He was pre-deceased by his parents Wilfred and Addie Hambly (nee Adams). A civil engineering technologist by trade, Art also had many diverse hobbies and interests. His legacy will be one of friendship, laughter and love; he made friends everywhere he went and cherished each and every one. Those who are able are invited to help celebrate Art's love of both life and laughter at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd. in Peterborough, Ontario, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The celebration will begin with a service at 2:00 followed by a reception and moments of shared memories. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at PRHC who worked on B4 and in Palliative Care. A special thank you goes out to Dr. Youssef, Dr. Yeung and to Dr. Beamish for their caring and expertise. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the nurses, PSW's, volunteers and support staff at the Peterborough Hospice for their gift of compassion and dignity. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Peterborough Hospice or a would be appreciated. Online condolences can be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com