Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on October 11, 2020, in her 87th year. Beloved mother of Scott Berry (Tracy) of Cobourg, Heather Berry (Michael Lane) of Kernville, California. Proudest grandmother in the world of Dawson and Fraser Berry and Emma and Megan Lane. Sister of the late Donald Awde and Neil Awde. Jean's love and caring for family knew no bounds. As a devoted mother and grandmother, she cherished her time with her family and embraced every moment together. Her greatest joy was in the summer, being with family and friends as the matriarch at the Berry Patch island cottage on Stoney Lake. Raised in Toronto, with family roots in Orono and Warkworth, she attended St Mildred's College for girls where her love of learning, faith, and life-long friends were first nurtured. She studied at St Thomas-Elgin General Hospital School of Nursing, where she was the Valedictorian for the graduating class of 1957. She continued her postgraduate studies at the University of Toronto where she studied Hospital Nursing Service Administration, specializing in neonatal care. Later in her career she moved to Peterborough, where she passed her medical knowledge on for many years as a teacher at Sir Sandford Fleming College. Her path of learning continued throughout her life, including a Master's degree from Trent University. Throughout her life, she gave generously of her time and talents to many causes as well as her community where she held leadership roles in local politics. Her vivacious personality and story-telling brought laughter to all, and she made friends wherever she went. Her passion for reading, tending her garden, baking, wearing a hat, and taking photos, photos and more photos are all things by which she will be remembered. A private family graveside service was held on October 16 and a celebration of life will take place at a later time. If so desired, donations may be made to the Millie Fund at St. Mildred's-Lightbourn School. https://www.smls.on.ca/support-smls
