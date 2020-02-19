Home

Audrey "Goldie" (Glenn) LOUCKS

Passed away at Pleasant Meadow Manor, Norwood on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Carl "Jiggs" Loucks for 60 years. Loving Mother to Brian Loucks (Kelly) of Havelock and Evan Loucks (Caryn) of Norwood. Proud Grandma to Erin, Emily, Michael, Nicole, Victoria, Caitlin and Laura. Survived by her brother John Glenn & the late Glenda of Peterborough. At Goldie's request cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation will be held at the WEAVER - Campbellford, 77 Second Street, Campbellford on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and again at the Weaver Campbellford on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. with funeral ceremony to follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Mark Fearnall officiating. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation or Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020
