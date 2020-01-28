|
Auriel Marion Creighton (Kerley) passed peacefully with family at her side at Carressant Care Nursing Home in Lindsay, ON on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Mother of Cheryll Harrison (Creighton), Cameron Creighton, Craig Creighton and his wife Sandy, Donna Creighton and Laureen Creighton. Grandmother of Laura Schram, Jacob and Russell Harrison, Amie Creighton and Kaley Spencer (Creighton), Sarah Day (Creighton) and Lisa Creighton, Craig Cole and Julia Collins. Great-grandmother of Natalie, Cole, Sofia, Zara and Cambria. She is remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Ken Kerley. She will be remembered as an influential music teacher, multi-instrumentalist and member of Peterborough Orchestra and Kawartha Strings. At Auriel's request, no funeral service will be held at this time. Plans for a celebration of her life will be announced sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to your local arts organizations.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 28, 2020