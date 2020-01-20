Home

HENDREN FUNERAL HOME
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Auryleen Russell Watson LITTLE

Auryleen Russell Watson LITTLE Obituary
Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 78. Dear brother of Betty Moore (Hartley), and Bonnie McGrath (Charlie). Always remembered by his brothers in law, sisters in law, his many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sisters, Doreen Cooper, Cauleen Graham, Sharon Little, Flora Little, Sylvia Little and Gloria Little and by his parents, Norm and Julia Little. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. A graveside service will be held at St. Mark's Cemetery, Warsaw, spring 2020. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 20, 2020
