Barbara Ann Sheridan
At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, July 24, 2020 in her 81st year. Loving mother of Lesly Reynolds and her husband Ross of Halifax, N.S. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Blanche Sheridan. Barbara enjoyed her retirement years here in Peterborough and was a faithful volunteer with the Bridgenorth Library, LAWS and Community Care. Private family arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre, Peterborough, Ontario. In memory of Barbara, if desired, donations to the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) or Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jul. 25, 2020.
