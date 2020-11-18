Passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in her 83rd year after a short battle with cancer. She was the wife of Paul Grose and together they recently celebrated their 60th anniversary with friends from The Masters condominium where Barbara and Paul contributed a great deal to the social life of their community. Barbara was the eldest daughter of the late Benjamin (1991) and Gyneth (Burke) (2010) Ritchie. She is survived by her sister Brenda Lainchbury of Trenton, ON and nephews Christopher Ritchie family of Deseronto, ON and Wayne Lainchbury family of Corbyville, ON. Barbara was predeceased by her brother Robert Ritchie (2016) and brother-in-law Gerald Lainchbury (1990). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel. Cremation will follow the service and inurnment will be at the Belleville Cemetery, Belleville on November 27, 2020. A reception will be held at a future date. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice
would be much appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca