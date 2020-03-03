|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 28, 2020 at PRHC in her 84th year. Beloved wife of Ronald "Sammy" Ball. Loving mother of Carolyn Halme (Martin), Neil "Billy" Ball (the late Lori Dumoulin Ball), Robert Ball (Charlotte), Sandra Wallwork (Roger), and Terry Ball (Debbie). Barbie will forever be remembered by her grandchildren Christina (Nate), Terry (Cassi), Bobby, Kerry (Mark), Samantha (Mike), Justin (Breanne), Angela (Max), David, Billy and Taylor (Chris). Proud great-grandmother of eleven great-grandchildren. Nanny Barbie's love of family, her sense of humour, and her cheerful spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Barbie will also be sorely missed by her loyal canine companion Gordy. A celebration of Barbie's life will be held on March 27, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52, 1550 Lansdowne Street, Peterborough, ON at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020