Barbara Joan DOMM
Surrounded by loved ones at PRHC Joan peacefully left us on October 28, 2020 in her ninetieth year. Born on March 7, 1930 in Toronto, Ontario to Harford and Margaret McKinley. Joan was a dedicated mother, inspiring registered nurse, and community volunteer, receiving the Canada Volunteer Award for her 31 year involvement with the Peterborough Theatre Guild and Showplace Peterborough. She married her childhood sweetheart, friend and love, Honourable William Henry Domm, on May 17, 1952 who preceded her in passing on January 8, 2000. Lovingly remembered by her twin sister Joyce Campbell (Wayne); adored mother to Kevin (Debbie), Greg, Jeffrey (Lee), Perri (Ellen). Grandmother to Ash (Lang), Michael (Monica), Christine, Jan (Natasha), Levi, Sierra (Michael) and devoted aunt to Melody, Graham, Erin and Heidi. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made in Joan's honour to the PRHC Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund would be appreciated. Donations may be made at www.prhcfoundation.ca or by calling (705) 876-5000.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 6, 2020.
