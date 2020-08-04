Peacefully a Fairhaven LTC on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Loving mother of Chris (Kathy), Darlene McSwain, Lynn LeBarr (Jack Sullivan), Ann Thompson (Robert Morgan), Ted (Michele), and the late Michael. Proud grandmother of Jason, Chad, Joey, Ben, Jessica, Clayton, and Sam; and great-grandmother of Abby, Belle, Oliver, Cooper, Sophia and Gabrielle. Dear sister of Patricia Kane and Jack Kane (late Elaine). Sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Prior to her retirement Barbara worked as a Health Care aide at Fairhaven. The family wish to thank Fairhaven LTC, and Dr. Don Spink for all the care and kindness Barbara received. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 208 Romaine Street on Thursday, August 6 at 11: 00 a.m. Due to covid-19 precautions there is a limit on attendees, please contact Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre at 705-745-4683 to reserve your place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fairhaven Foundation would be greatly appreciated by her family. Online condolences can be made at www.com
stockkaye.