1/1
Barbara (Kane) LeBarr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully a Fairhaven LTC on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Loving mother of Chris (Kathy), Darlene McSwain, Lynn LeBarr (Jack Sullivan), Ann Thompson (Robert Morgan), Ted (Michele), and the late Michael. Proud grandmother of Jason, Chad, Joey, Ben, Jessica, Clayton, and Sam; and great-grandmother of Abby, Belle, Oliver, Cooper, Sophia and Gabrielle. Dear sister of Patricia Kane and Jack Kane (late Elaine). Sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Prior to her retirement Barbara worked as a Health Care aide at Fairhaven. The family wish to thank Fairhaven LTC, and Dr. Don Spink for all the care and kindness Barbara received. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 208 Romaine Street on Thursday, August 6 at 11: 00 a.m. Due to covid-19 precautions there is a limit on attendees, please contact Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre at 705-745-4683 to reserve your place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fairhaven Foundation would be greatly appreciated by her family. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved